Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Is Opening Him Up to New Foods

Taylor Swift is helping Travis Kelce expand his palate! The NFL star revealed that his girlfriend has pushed him to try some new foods.

“You know I’m starting to open up to the Indian cuisine,” Travis, 35, told brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, October 9, episode of their “New Heights” podcast after the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, asked if he liked curry.

“I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason told his brother, prompting Travis to reply, “She is.”

Jason continued, “She’s introducing new foods to you. It’s been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”

Travis explained that he is a fan of curry after Taylor, 34, introduced him to it, but he’s still picky about how he likes it.

“I’m in on a light curry,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “The more it gets thicker, and it looks like a baby food or like baby s–t, then I’m out.”

Taylor and Travis, who began dating in July 2023, have been spotted out on restaurant dates and partying with friends in their free time. However, now that the footballer is back on the field for the Chiefs’ 2024 season, he may need to cut back on the carefree diet lifestyle. A source exclusively told Life & Style on October 1 that Taylor was “making it her mission” to help her boyfriend get back in shape.

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” the insider said. “Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.”

The source continued, “Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do.”

Taylor has “promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the insider concluded. “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”

The pop star supported Travis at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 7, as the Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints and ultimately won 26-13. She was spotted arriving at the Kansas City, Missouri, stadium in a plaid dress and knee-high boots alongside dad Scott Swift. After the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor and Travis were spotted sharing a sweet kiss and a hug in his VIP suite in front of her dad and the tight end’s dad, Ed Kelce.

Taylor, who is heading back out on her Eras tour on October 18, shared her reaction to the team’s big win ahead in a playful postgame interview with fellow WAG Chariah Gordon.

“I feel that we feel really good after this win, we’re five in all,” Chariah, 29 — who is the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. — told the “Cruel Summer” singer. “Going into a bye week, it is perfect.”

“Perfect is the word!” Taylor exclaimed.

The Chiefs have a bye week coming up, meaning that they won’t play a game during the week of October 13.