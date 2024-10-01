Taylor Swift is shocked over the backlash Travis Kelce’s gotten for being chunked up and out of shape, and an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that she’s diving in to help him get back in shape as quickly as possible.

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” the source says about the professional athlete, 34. “Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.”

The insider continues, “Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do.”

In light of Travis’ changing body and athletic performance, the source says that Taylor, 34, is “now making it her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words.”

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the insider concludes. “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl, Travis spent a portion of the offseason supporting Taylor as she performed shows on the international leg of her Eras tour.

While fans had high expectations for him going into the 2024-2025 season, many people believe he didn’t play to his full potential during the first few games of the season.

In light of the backlash, former ESPN analyst Todd McShay theorized that Travis’ lifestyle amid his newfound fame has had a negative impact on his athleticism.

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” Todd, 47, said about Travis during the September 23 episode of “The Ryen Russillo Podcast.”

Todd then pointed out that Travis had been “partying all offseason,” adding, “He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world.”

The analyst explained that Taylor and Travis spent the week out and about in New York City following the Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in early September. Not only were they spotted attending a wedding and going out to nice dinners, but Todd said they were “drinking” at the US Open.

“I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being,” he added.

While Todd claimed that Travis let himself go during the offseason, he added that he was hopeful the Ohio native could turn things around. “Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will,” Todd continued. “He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”