Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Predicted to Split Before Super Bowl

On the outs? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are predicted to split up before the 2025 Super Bowl, according to betting sites.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, both 34, have a 25 percent chance of breaking up before Super Bowl LIX, which is scheduled for February 9, 2025, OLBG.com reported on September 19.

The breakup prediction comes amid rumors of trouble in paradise for the couple, as Taylor skipped the Chiefs games against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 22. Footage of Travis looking crestfallen on the sidelines during the game went viral and led fans to wonder if he was disappointed about his girlfriend’s absence.

In early September, an alleged image of a PR strategy for the relationship circulated on the internet, featuring a logo from Full Scope PR, the agency that represents Travis. The image included an alleged “breakup contract” titled, “Comprehensive media plan for Travis Kelce’s public relations following breakup with Taylor Swift.” The paperwork claimed that Taylor and Travis planned to announce a split on September 28.

Full Scope PR issued a statement denying that the contract was real, saying that the paperwork in the photo was “entirely false and fabricated” and “not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

The statement continued, “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

PTR/Star Max/GC Images

The breakup prediction wasn’t the only betting special listed in OLBG’s report. There is also an 11 percent chance that Taylor will announce an engagement on stage, and a 9.1 percent chance that she and Travis will get married before the 2025 Super Bowl. Bookmakers also say there’s a 9.1 percent chance that the pop star will announce a pregnancy before the 2025 Super Bowl.

While Taylor has been supporting her boyfriend at the start of the 2024 football season, she will soon be back on the road for the final leg of her Eras tour in late October. Still, they have a “plan” to keep their relationship strong, a source exclusively told Life & Style in early September.

“Taylor and Travis’ summer of love is over and now they’re having to adjust to being long distance lovers once again. He’s back on the field and she’s continuing her tour, but they have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh,” the insider said. “They’re not nervous about their romance getting stale. In fact, they’re very confident in what they have. They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up.”

The source concluded, “Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”

As for their long-term plans for the future? Sources have exclusively told Life & Style that wedding bells and kids could be a possibility.

“[A wedding will] most likely will happen in the spring after football season,” a source said on September 18. “The truth is that Taylor doesn’t have a timeline on having kids, but, for sure, wants them one day.”