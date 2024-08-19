Travis Kelce Supports Taylor’s Dancer Kam Saunders After Fall

Kameron Saunders may have hit the floor during Taylor Swift’s August 16 concert in London, but he was still hitting his marks! The dancer took to Instagram to poke fun at his tumble on stage at Wembley Stadium, and he received subtle support from Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the process.

Kam, 32, shared video footage of his mishap on the social media site on August 17. The clip opened with a freeze frame of the dancer on the stage floor after his fall, holding his giant feather fan out in front of him and wearing a black tuxedo as part of the Tortured Poets Department section of the Eras tour show. A voiceover could be heard saying, “Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

The clip then played in slow motion and showed Kam walking behind Taylor, 34, before he lost his footing and slipped. However, he quickly got up and continued on with no disruption to the pop star or other dancers.

“You see how I didn’t trip boss lady when I ate s–t last night?… veryyyy MINDFUL veryyyy Demure,” Kam captioned the post, referencing a recent TikTok trend using the words “mindful” and “demure.”

The choreographer continued, “I saw all of your kind ‘he’s such a professional. jumped right back into the choreography’ comments. I’m fine. Promise. just a bit of an ego check falling in front of 92,000 people! BUT this deserved a laugh. Enjoy!”

Travis, 34, appeared to show support by “liking” the post along with thousands of fans.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

Though the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was not in attendance at the August 16 concert, he previously worked with Kam at Wembley Stadium when he made a surprise cameo on stage during Taylor’s June 23 show. Travis dressed up as one of his girlfriend’s dancers and performed with them in their skit for her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The NFL star carried the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker over to a couch, where he and Kam dressed her and pretended to apply makeup to her face.

Following the performance, Kam took to Instagram to give Travis — who also happens to be a former teammate of Kam’s younger brother, Khalen Saunders — a shoutout.

“Trav … I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage. This was such a full circle moment for me. I have been to countless Chiefs games with my family over the years to support my baby brother,” he wrote. “Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice … ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!! And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady … full circle! The Saunders family loves you, Trav! (Including our mom LMAO) thank you for your heart and kindness and goofiness.”

Travis, who later revealed that the onstage cameo was his idea, returned the love to Kam and his family in the comments.

“Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites,” the football player wrote. “From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night [sic] and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia! More memories to come!!”