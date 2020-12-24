It’s a vibe! Tristan Thompson said it “feels good” to return to the Celtics amid Khloé Kardashian engagement rumors. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was recently spotted with a diamond ring on her finger while out with their daughter, True Thompson, in Boston.

“Feels good to be back,” the Canadian athlete, 29, captioned an Instagram photo of himself on Wednesday, December 23, walking into the Celtics arena. He was rocking a yellow flannel shirt with matching Nike high-tops, black jeans, a chain necklace and a black mask that had a little pink heart on it. The Massachusetts-based basketball team plays on Christmas Day, and even Kourtney Kardashian commented a green heart emoji on the post to wish him luck.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

One day prior, on December 22, Khloé, 36, was photographed holding hands with their 2-year-old daughter at a park in Boston. The Good American founder rocked heeled boots, sweats, and a large black parka. A massive pear-shaped diamond ring was perched on her engagement finger.

Despite two prior cheating scandals during their relationship, which led to them splitting in 2019, an insider told In Touch that Tristan “promised” Khloé “he’s a changed man” amid news they were a couple again in July.

The hooper admitted he’s grown during the past year while gushing about the reality TV mom for her birthday in June. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Tristan wrote at the time. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter, True. You deserve the world KoKo! True and I love you, mama. Happy birthday.”

After quarantining amid the coronavirus for months with Khloé and True, Tristan signed a two-year, $19 million contract with Celtics in November. An insider told Life & Style the athlete is “making it his mission to prove” to his off-and-on girlfriend that he’s a “dedicated family man” while he’s on the east coast.

“He’s really missing them and is finding it difficult being so far away from his family,” explained the insider. “But [he] has no regrets about signing with the Boston Celtics … He says it’s the right thing to do career-wise and at least it won’t be long until they’re reunited.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Khloé and Tristan!