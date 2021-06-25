Interesting. Tristan Thompson gave a shout-out to ex Khloé Kardashian‘s little sister Kendall Jenner ahead of her lavish party honoring her new tequila venture, 818, on Thursday, June 24.

“All we drink to celebrate tonight,” the 30-year-old captioned an Instagram Story photo of himself holding a bottle of 818’s tequila reposado. He also tagged the brand and Kendall’s Instagram in the post.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Though the Boston Celtics player didn’t appear on the model’s Instagram Stories videos from the party, the event seemed to be a blast. The 25-year-old posed for photos in front of an 818 step and repeat in an adorable low-cut blue halter top and matching blue pants, as well as a sexy pair of blue Manolo Blahnik heels.

Life & Style confirmed on Monday, June 21, that the Good American founder and the NBA player had split, a few weeks after news broke that the athlete had allegedly partied with several women at the Bel Air Hotel over Father’s Day weekend. “Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” an insider told In Touch the same day. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

The former flames, who previously split due to a cheating scandal in February 2019, share their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the source added. “She still held out hope so this is yet another wake up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking,”

Prior to the split, the Revenge Body host was open about attempting to have another baby with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player, but the concept is officially “off the table now” amid the alleged infidelity. “It was being done via surrogacy, there were some setbacks, which she’s talked about, but everything was in place,” an insider told Life & Style following the split, while noting that Khloé “really wanted” Tristan “to be the father of True’s sibling.”

However, after their most recent breakup, “it just seems like it’s time to move on,” the source noted.