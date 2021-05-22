Party time! Kendall Jenner hosted a star-studded launch celebration for her new 818 Tequila brand at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Friday, May 21.

The supermodel, 25, welcomed A-list guests including Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Drake, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s family friends were also in attendance, including Stephanie Shepherd, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sweet Boy Daniel and Fai Khadra.

Throughout the night, Kim Kardashian and little sister Kylie Jenner shared several videos and photos from the exciting event via their Instagram Stories. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, showed off many pieces of incredible 818-themed decor, merchandise and even 818-branded drinking games.

It’s clear 818 is a passion project for Kenny. Her boyfriend, Devin Booker, surprised her days before the big bash with a lavish botanical arrangement in honor of the Tequila brand. The sweet gesture — which was made up of lemon trees, aloe plants, candles, smooth stones and a large display of the company’s logo — was set up in the Vogue cover girl’s stunning backyard on May 18.

The reality star and the NBA star, 24, have been “getting serious” since making their relationship Instagram official in February, an insider previously told Life & Style. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source added. “They make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

“Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” the insider explained. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

The couple’s bond has grown stronger by the day since they sparked romance rumors in April 2020. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a second source previously gushed about the duo. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

