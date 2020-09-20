Sharing is caring! Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, enjoyed some playtime in cousin Stormi Webster‘s playhouse on Saturday, September 19.

In videos posted by her mama, 36, True could be seen serving herself up some ice cream and playing with a wooden toy that spelled out Stormi’s first name. The tiny tot, 2, rocked a trendy Chrome Hearts T-shirt as she pulled all the accoutrements out of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter’s toy kitchen toward the end of the clips.

Though Stormi, 2, seemingly wasn’t around during True’s play session, Travis Scott‘s little girl loves to see her cousin when they have a get-together. “Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago [West], she just lights up,” an insider previously told Life & Style exclusively. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie just loves that they have each other.”

The bond between Kylie, Khloé and Kim Kardashian‘s daughters is a topic of conversation among the famous clan. “The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini-version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian],” the source added.

It’s no surprise Stormi and True get on so well — the Kar-Jenner kids are “obsessed” with Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style in April. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either. She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness,” the source gushed.

KoKo sees a particularly “sisterly bond” between Stormi, True and brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together,” the source raved. “But True and Dream are adorable together. They are really just super connected. Khloé and Rob just love their special bond.”

Little True gets along famously with all of her cousins — including North, Saint and Psalm West and Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick — and is very affectionate with the entire family. “She’s loving and protective like Khloé was with Rob,” the insider said.

