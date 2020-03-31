Back off, mom! Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, proved she’s a boss like her mama when she insisted on carrying her own toys — despite obviously struggling with them — on Tuesday, March 31. The 23-month-old’s annoyed face when Koko offered to help? Priceless.

“Independent little lady on our hands,” the 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned a video of True dragging a doll highchair out of her playhouse and into the yard. As she stumbled and dropped the toy, the proud mom asked, “are you sure you don’t need help?” But True could handle it all on her own, thank you very much. Khloé cheered as her little one carried the heavy toy to her destination.

It seems like that doll is True’s favorite plaything these days, and it’s made for some unbearably cute videos. Two days earlier on March 29, True spent the morning cooking for her dolly, and it melted fans’ hearts.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé has been really enjoying all the quality time she gets to spend with True while Los Angeles is under a “Safer at Home” order to control the spread of Coronavirus. The Good American designer has been sharing tons of clips playing with her mini-me, but that doesn’t mean they’re alone on the property.

As a matter of fact, Khloé’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, is staying with them to be able to spend more time with his daughter. “Khloé’s self-quarantining with Tristan, and they’re getting on better than ever,” an insider told In Touch Weekly on March 25. “They say they’re just friends, and that they want to be together for True, but her sisters are convinced there’s more to it.”

Romantic or not, Tristan is clearly happy to be stuck at home with his family. He shared two sweet photos goofing around with True on March 30, letting his little girl wear his oversized sunglasses. He captioned the post with a red heart emoji, showing his affection. Khloé proved they’re cool a few days earlier when she revealed she was watching the KUWTK premiere with her former beau, and admitted it was “awkward” watching her family roast him together. Only time will tell if being stuck in the same place has any impact on their relationship status, but at least little True is having the time of her life!