True Thompson Impatiently Picking Up Her Toy Dog Is All the Sass You Need Today

What a sass master! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a short video clip of her daughter, True Thompson, getting a little impatient with her electronic toy dog on March 11 — and needless to say, we’re obsessed with the adorable ~attitude~ the 23-month-old was sporting.

In the series of two vids, the tiny tot could be seen rocking a sweet pink sweater and a white frilly skirt as she seemed to get frustrated with her toy pup, picking it up and stomping down the hallway with it in her arms. Even its red leash dangled and dragged across the KUWTK star’s black wooden floor. LOL!

It’s no surprise to see Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl enjoying playtime with her mama — at least, mostly. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the Good American founder has been utilizing a parenting approach more focused on family time than sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

“Kylie gets a lot of buzz for spoiling Stormi [Webster] — reportedly $100,000 recently — but Kim, Kourtney and Khloé are no slouches when it comes to lavishing presents on their kids,” the source revealed in December 2019. “Khloé has learned that less is more.”

That being said, when you have the money, it’s easy to splurge on your loved ones. “She’s trying really hard to set a better example, but Khloé and Kim still go all out,” the insider added. “The designer clothes they buy for kids is in the $10,000 to $20,000 or more range — which is insane when you think how they’ll outgrow it so fast — but money is no object for them.”

When the toddler isn’t busy playing with her mama, one can usually find her hanging out with her cousins, especially Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian. Dreamy’s mom, Blac Chyna, told Us Weekly that Khlo’s only child has a tight bond with the 3-year-old. “I would have to say baby True,” she said of who her daughter’s “favorite cousin” was in July 2019, citing that the kids are “close in age.”

Clearly, this little cutie is one of our favorite Kar-Jenner kids … when she’s sassy and when she’s sweet!