Regrets? Lala Kent looked back on her relationship with Randall Emmett and wishes she “s–t on” his toothbrush instead of only putting it up her butt.

When the reality star, 31, released her Give Them Lala book in May 2021, she revealed that during a drunken argument with Randall, 51 — with whom she was dating at the time — she took “his toothbrush and putting it in my a–hole for a minute.” Now, amid their messy split, Lala said looking back on it, she wishes she did more.

“There are so many things I look back on and, I’m like, ‘I never would have done that if I had alcohol in my system,'” Lala explained on the April 12 episode of Barstool Sports’ “Tea With Publyssity” podcast, referring to her now-sober lifestyle. When discussing the “juicy” parts of her book, the Vanderpump Rules star said her “drunken stories” offered the most tea.

“Like, shoving people’s toothbrushes up my a–hole,” she joked. “Which, by the way, don’t regret it now. Should have done it a little more. Wish that had been a nightly routine, actually. … I should have s–t on his toothbrush, is what I should have done.”

Lala laughed, adding, “I’m sorry, I’m just envisioning myself doing it every night and it’s like a euphoric experience right now. … No regrets.”

Lala and Emmett started dating in 2015, while he was in the midst of a divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers — with whom he shares children London and Rylee. Eventually, he and Lala — who welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021 — went public and got engaged in September 2018. Their wedding was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but in November 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the two had split amid ongoing cheating rumors.

Lala told her “Give Them Lala” podcast listeners during a December 2021 episode that she “got the f—k out” of the relationship, claiming that his infidelity was the reason for their breakup.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” the actress shared at the time. “I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t.”

She further discussed their broken relationship during the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion special, which aired this past January.

“Randall was never, ever home,” Lala claimed. “And he would always say that it was work related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it. It was when Katie called me on October 15 [that she found out].”

She added, “I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That is all I wanted … And he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

Randall, for his part, broke his silence on the split while appearing on the “Genuinely GG” podcast last month. The producer explained that there are “there’s always two sides to every story,” noting that he’s “not going to ever take [his side] to the public.”