Fans were on the edge of their seats during the Love Island USA season 6 reunion — especially to find out what happened between fourth place finishers, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, after the finale. After being radio silent for weeks about the status of their relationship, the pair finally revealed what happened between them.

What Happened to Kendall from ‘Love Island USA’?

Shortly after the Love Island USA finale aired in July 2024, sexually explicit videos of Kendall hit the internet.

Kendall seemingly addressed the leaked videos via his Instagram Stories on July 22, 2024.

“What a way to get my phone back y’all,” the Texas native shared via his Instagram Stories. “I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is.”

The Peacock alum went on to thank everyone “for the calls/texts to support me during this time” and continued to praise his time in the Love Island USA villa.

“I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for turning in to watch my journey,” he continued. “Excited for what’s next.”

Following the photo leak, Kendall and Nicole seemed distant, as they were never spotted together alongside other cast members — convincing fans that they were no longer together after the NSFW scandal.

What Did ‘Love Island USA’ Star Kendall Lie to Nicole About?

Nicole addressed the scandal during the Love Island USA reunion, which aired on August 19, 2024, and revealed that it played a part in why their relationship was rocky.

Kendall told host Ariana Madix that things were “tough” between him and Nicole and said he was actively trying to give Nicole “space,” while admitting that communication had been challenging.

“Communicate? You’ve not been communicating and you never have been,” Nicole addressed him. “After you lied to my face?”

Kendall admitted he didn’t tell Nicole the “full truth” about the NSFW scandal. Nicole jumped in to say that the leak of the video was “f–ked up” and slammed Kendall for not being honest about the entire situation.

Peacock

“Instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend, and then I find out later from JaNa (Craig) that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy,” Nicole explained. “I was there for you. That’s why I haven’t spoken up, I haven’t said anything because it’s f–king awful what you’ve been through, but you also, like, weren’t being honest with me about it.”

Kendall was remorseful about lying to Nicole but said his life was “turned upside down” and he “wasn’t ready” to face the situation head on.

Are ‘Love Island USA’ Stars Kendall and Nicole Still Together After the Reunion?

Despite their issues, Nicole and Kendall confirmed they were still together. However, there’s clearly trouble in paradise, as Nicole claimed Kendall only checks on her when it’s “relevant” for him.

“You’re letting people talk s–t on us and you’re not defending me one bit,” Nicole tearfully told him. “You’re not speaking the truth, telling people what happened. You’ve been letting me take s–t for the past three weeks.”