Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has sparked speculation that she fled to Tucson, Arizona, with costar Tom Sandoval in the fallout of their ongoing affair, where he cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with the model. Keep scrolling to learn details about where Raquel’s family lives and more.

Where Is Raquel Leviss From?

The Bravo star is a born and raised California girl. She was born in the Golden State and went on to attend Sonoma State University, where she graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

She also participated in beauty pageants, winning the title of Miss Sonoma County. She also competed in the Miss Malibu and Miss California events.

These days, Raquel resides in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Does Raquel Leviss’ Family Live in Tucson?

While Raquel was raised in California, it appears her family has since relocated.

“Second annual Christmas hike in Tucson, Arizona. Merry Christmas!!” the SURver captioned an Instagram video in December 2022 that showed her parents and her dog, Graham, walking outside on a sunny day. While it’s unclear if her mom and dad permanently moved to the state, it appears Raquel has roots in Arizona.

Raquel has opened up quite a bit about her family and her adoption over the years.

“My mom Laura … couldn’t conceive so when her younger sister, Susan, had an unplanned pregnancy with me, she offered to have me for my mom!” the reality star wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “Susan had my biological half sister, Kate, and my half brother, David, about a decade before she was pregnant with me, and since she was done having kids, my parents adopted me at birth!!”

She continued, “I thank my lucky stars I was raised by such loving parents. I know I have the best dad ever … and my mom has been such a momma bear to me my whole life. When I was a teenager, my mom encouraged me to pursue modeling and to step out of my comfort zone through pageants. I love my family so much.”

Did Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Go to Tucson Together?

Raquel was photographed dropping off her dog at a boarding facility in Tucson on Tuesday, March 21, before flying back to Los Angeles ahead of filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion the following day.

Raquel Leviss/Instagram

Rumors started swirling that Tom joined her on the trip after a blind post from Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi claimed that the Schwartz and Sandy’s founder was in the city.

Tom has not confirmed his whereabouts and he was not seen with Raquel during her time in Arizona.