A new chapter! The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart contestant Bekah Purifoy has a new girlfriend named Victoria Aycock after appearing on season 1 of the reality dating show. “I’ve fallen in love, and it’s about time I share it with the world,” the starlet gushed.

The 25-year-old explained she met Victoria, 23, a “week after” she finished filming the Bachelor spinoff. The former contestant, who was eliminated during week 3, said, “it took about a month to realize we were each other’s people.”

ABC/John Fleenor

The musical theater performer is obviously completely smitten over Victoria. “She is absolutely an angel on earth and shows me every day how to be a better person. Everything I have prayed for for years is all bundled up in this beautiful human,” Bekah wrote. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life, and I’m so excited to show everyone how wonderful she is.”

It’s amazing to see Bekah has fallen head over heels because, prior to LTYH, she had “never been on an actual date,” according to her ABC bio.

As for Victoria, who is a keyboardist, she confessed their romance was “unexpected,” but she’s equally happy. “Despite all the chaos in the world right now, with you, it finally feels like all of the puzzle pieces are in the right place,” she captioned a sweet video montage of her and Bekah. “And, I’m pretty sure if we can survive quarantining at my parents’ house for [two] months straight at the start of a relationship, then we can get through anything. Thank you for showing me the right way to love and be loved. You’ll keep me smiling always.”

Courtesy Victoria Aycock/Instagram

On the show, Bekah and Danny Padilla made beautiful music, but their romantic connection wasn’t strong enough to convince the judges before getting eliminated.

After being sent home, Bekah called Danny a “gem of a human” and took a moment to rave over her former partner. “This boy was such a light in my life during that crazy time of filming for @listentoyourheartabc,” the songstress wrote on May 4. She added they “connected” from the very beginning and she “knew” he “belonged in [her] circle.”

ABC/John Fleenor

“Unfortunately, we didn’t end up in a ~romantic~ relationship, but his friendship means the world to me,” she continued. “Danny, thanks for being unapologetically you and allowing me to be my crazy self along the way. You never made me feel like I couldn’t be me and that meant so much. Love you forever!!”

We can’t wait to see what unfolds between Bekah and Victoria!