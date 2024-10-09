who is jordan heller meet the golden bachelorette contestant

Jordan Heller is finally getting his alone time with Joan Vassos during episode 4 of The Golden Bachelorette. Previews show the Illinois native on his first one-on-one date with the leading lady and fans want to know more about him.

What Is ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Jordan Heller’s Job?

Jordan works as a senior sales executive at AquaPhoenix Scientific, according to his LinkedIn. He’s been with the company since 2023. AquaPhoenix Scientific is described as a place “where water and technology meet” and provides “innovative products and services for analytical testing.”

Jordan previously worked at Technomic, Inc, Brightfield Group, LLC, The Onyx Company, Point Five Packaging LLC, Trainr.com, Wedeal.com, CME and CDW.

He is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in marketing.

Where Does ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Contestant Jordan Heller Live?

Jordan lives in Chicago, Illinois. However, he previously also lived in Iowa while attending college there.

Does Golden Bachelorette’s Jordan Heller Have Kids?

Jordan is the proud dad of three daughters: Leah, Jamie and Alexandra (Ali). The reality television star is “extremely family-oriented and is very close with his three daughters and three brothers,” according to his ABC bio.

Leah married her now-husband, Jonathan, in 2023 and Jamie got engaged to Daniel Johnson weeks later.

Jamie works as a restaurant fulfillment specialist for GrubHub, a position she’s held since December 2021. She graduated from Roosevelt University in 2020 with a degree in psychology and previously worked as an autism behavior therapist.

Ali’s LinkedIn reveals that she works as a senior account executive at eZCater, but also previously worked at GrubHub for five years. She is a 2014 graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a degree in sociology.

Leah has been working as a server in various restaurants for years, although she also briefly worked at GrubHub in 2019. She went to the University of Arizona and graduated in 2016.

ABC

Who Is Golden Bachelorette’s Jordan Heller’s Ex-Wife?

Jordan was previously married to Traci Heller. Traci works as a physical therapist in Illinois and founded her own practice in 2015, according to LinkedIn. She specializes in “outpatient orthopedics with an emphasis on sports medicine.”

Like Jordan, Traci attended the University of Iowa and then she also went to the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

Jordan and Traci appear to be on amicable terms and even posed in a photo together while celebrating Leah’s bridal shower in 2023.

Golden Bachelorette’s Jordan Heller Dated Singer Taylor Dayne

During episode 2 of The Golden Bachelorette, Jordan went on a group date and revealed that he once dated singer Taylor Dayne. Taylor was the guest performer on the date, which took Joan and the men back to high school prom.

On the date, Jordan mentioned that it had been about five years since he and Taylor dated, which means their relationship took place around 2019. He did not give specifics about how long the romance lasted. However, he did say he briefly spoke to Taylor at the prom, although the footage was not shown.