Back in the day! Julie Chrisley was married to her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Wayne Childress, before getting hitched to Todd Chrisley.

Julie and Kenneth wed in 1991, when she was just 18 years old. The two did not have any children and reportedly got divorced a few years later. Sadly, Kenneth died in 2012 due to complications while recovering from heart surgery, according to his obituary.

Debby Wong/Shutterstock

It appears there may have been some drama in their past relationship, though. A woman claiming to be Julie’s former sister-in-law told Radar in 2017 that the reality star was still “married” to her ex “when she started seeing Todd.”

Much like Julie, Todd also married his high school love, Teresa Terry. The pair walked down the aisle after she became pregnant with their first child, Lindsie Chrisley, when his now-ex was 19 years old. They welcomed their daughter in September 1989, and 15 months later, their son, Kyle Chrisley, was born.

“Most likely, we wouldn’t have married if I hadn’t been pregnant, but we did and it was a big deal,” Teresa said during an interview with Daily Mail in 2014. They were together for a very rocky seven years before divorcing.

“We were both headstrong,” Teresa recalled about their tumultuous marriage. “He likes to control his environment. That is one part of [Chrisley Knows Best] that is not fiction, and it drove me crazy.”

Julie and Todd got married in 1996 and haven’t looked back. They have three children together — Chase, Savannah and Greyson. The reality TV dad isn’t shy when it comes to dishing his secrets for a successful union.

“I would say the secret to any relationship, whether it be you made a decision to not get married but just cohabitate and you’re together … I think the reason for that is commitment,” the real estate mogul told E! News in September 2016. “I think you have to be willing to get in there, roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty and be loyal and faithful and honest with each other and open communication and a lot of sex.”

It’s clear Todd and Julie are in it for the long haul. The “Chrisley Confessions” podcast host gushed over his wife via Instagram to celebrate their anniversary.

“I was fortunate enough to marry the only woman I’ve ever loved, my best friend, my person that truly gave me the confidence to take on this crazy world and prosper spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and financially,” Todd wrote at the time. “The best mother I could have ever hoped to have for our kids.”

It looks like Todd and Julie are leaving their past behind them!