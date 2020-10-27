Fans of The Bachelorette are in for a special treat! During episode 3, airing on Tuesday, October 27, Margaret Cho will appear alongside season 16 leading lady, Clare Crawley, for the ultimate group date. The longtime comedian, 51, will help Clare, 39, and her eligible bachelors facilitate a roast à la Comedy Central.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of watching one, basically, a roast is where one person is subject to being made fun of — in a playful manner — by a group of people. “What’s one thing y’all don’t know about Dale?” contestant Jordan C jokes in the teaser trailer, referring to frontrunner Dale Moss. “Nothing … because he doesn’t shut the f–k up.”

Of course, Margaret’s resumé includes a lot more than guest starring on the hit reality TV series. To learn more about her, keep reading!

Margaret Cho has 91 acting credits under her belt:

You may recognize Margaret from her role as Teri Lee on Drop Dead Diva from 2009 to 2014. Additionally, she had roles on Sex and the City, 30 Rock and more.

Margaret Cho had a comedy special on Netflix:

In 2015, she released Margaret Cho: PsyCHO, which appeared on the popular streaming platform for over a year.

Margaret Cho has a podcast:

“The Margaret Cho” is available on iTunes, Spotify and various other podcast platforms. Each episode includes an intimate interview with one of her celebrity friends she’s met during her time in the spotlight. To date, some of her guests include Kelly Osbourne, Belinda Carlisle, Emily Hampshire and more.

Margaret Cho is a published author:

I’m the One That I Want and I Have Chosen to Stay and Fight are her most popular titles.

Margaret Cho is on social media:

Both Margaret’s Instagram and Twitter are a veritable feast of comedy. The San Francisco native is constantly sharing hilarious memes of herself. That said, Margaret is very much an activist for a number of civil rights issues, namely within the LGBTQ+ community.

