Adam Sandler may run things on the set as both producer and actor, but sources exclusively tell Life & Style one reason he’s casting football stud Travis Kelce in his new Happy Gilmore movie is because his teen daughters are huge Taylor Swift fans.

Bringing the superstar’s 34-year-old beau on board the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 1996 golf comedy will no doubt delight his girls, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, because they may get a chance to meet their idol.

“Adam knows that bringing Travis in on the film also brings him into Taylor’s world,” notes a friend. “Since Sadie and Sunny will have small parts in this movie, like some of Adam’s other films, they’re banking on Taylor showing up to cheer on Travis when he shoots his scene!”

Adam, 58, has admitted Taylor is the one star who gets him flustered, mainly due to his daughters.

“Because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy around Taylor Swift,” Adam admits. “Just because I don’t wanna blow it for them. So, I’m a little like, ‘Taylor Taylor,’ I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can.”

For Travis, the role is another step in his burgeoning acting career. He’s also been cast in director Ryan Murphy‘s new horror series Grotesquerie.

“Travis knows he’s getting these acting breaks from Adam and others because of his relationship with Taylor,” confides another insider. “But he’s not above taking advantage of it!”