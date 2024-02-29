Adam Sandler is a Swiftie! The Uncut Gems star recently appeared as a guest on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” and admitted he was a little starstruck by Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy,” Adam, 57, told Conan, 60, during the episode released on Sunday, February 25. “Just cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like, ‘Taylor Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can.”

“People talk about The Beatles of it all and her,” he continued. “I mean, man, so many smash hits. There’s not a word my kids don’t know.”

However, it’s not only his two daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, who know the words to all of Taylor’s songs. The Happy Gilmore star admitted he can sing along to them too, but amended that the teenagers knew them “inside out.”

“But it’s just, remember The Beatles, every song on the record, you know?” he added. “That’s Taylor Swift too. You just … there’s not a song you skip. You go, ‘That one’s pretty damn cool.’”

Adam’s love for Taylor, 34, isn’t a new thing either. He was seen attending the “All Too Well” singer’s Eras concert in Los Angeles during the summer of 2023. Later that year, he was spotted at the premiere of ​Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour ​movie in October. Plus, he covered her song “Lover” alongside Sadie and Sunny at the Rock4EB! fundraiser in Malibu all the way back in 2019.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

“We’re gonna sing a song! They’ve been so excited and nervous, but we’re gonna sing a song,” the Saturday Night Live alum told the crowd, according to People. “They saw Taylor Swift last night, we were at Saturday Night Live. That was a big night, man. Taylor Swift — holy s–t. This is one of their favorite songs. We play this all the time, me and mommy and the two kids.”

At the time, Sadie and Sunny switched up some of the lyrics to the song and replaced “Christmas lights” with “Hanukkah lights,” as a nod to their Jewish heritage and to their dad’s famed “Chanukah Song,” ​which he performed on SNL in 1994.

Adam’s talent for making people laugh might be genetic, as both girls have caught the acting bug. They recently starred with their mom and dad in the Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.