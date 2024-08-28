Travis Kelce and Adam Sandler had a major bonding moment over their mutual admiration for Taylor Swift. The actor appeared as a guest on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of Travis’ “New Heights” podcast and discussed his attendance at the October 2023 premiere of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie with his family.

“What a girl, what a girl,” Adam, 57, told Travis, 34, to which the tight end replied, “You know it. You know it. Best performer out there.”

The Happy Gilmore star told Travis and Jason Kelce that Taylor, 34, has had such a positive impact on his daughters, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15. “[I love] what she has to say,” he gushed. “Every message, every melody.” Adam also recalled Taylor complimenting his movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which also stars his wife and daughters.

“She just floors my family. Floors them!” he confirmed, while also admitting that he often gets “nervous” around the pop star because he’s afraid he’s going to “blow it” for his daughters.

Travis, who will make an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside the comedic actor, was blushing after hearing Adam’s praise and told him, “I appreciate that, brother.” The Brooklyn, New York, native also revealed that his family was giddy when they found out Taylor and Travis were dating in 2023.

“My family was like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together. He’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun with it,’” he shared. “Anytime Taylor’s laughing with you, my whole f–king family’s, like, high-fiving!”

Although Travis and Taylor had to spend quite a bit of time apart this summer while she was in Europe for the international leg of the Eras tour, the Kansas City Chiefs star managed to make it to a few shows when he wasn’t working. She returned to the United States after the final Europe show in London on August 20, and the couple reunited at Taylor’s home in Rhode Island over the weekend.

It was a star-studded affair at the beach house, with celebs like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum and more in attendance. Although Travis is in the midst of football preseason, he was able to sneak away for some quality time with his girlfriend. The Chiefs will play their first regular season game on September 5, and fans are expecting Taylor to be there since her tour doesn’t resume until mid-October.

“Taylor has had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She can’t wait to root on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs and really focus on him without having one foot out the door. He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends. Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”