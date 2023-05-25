Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian have both opted for the use of a surrogate to welcome children after giving birth naturally to their older kids. Keep reading to find out why the Kardashians choose surrogacy.

Why Do the Kardashians Use Surrogates?

Kim has been very open about the reasons behind the use of a surrogate to welcome children with her ex-husband Kanye West as the SKIMS founder suffered from placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies.

“I had something called placenta accreta where the placenta grows inside your uterus,” she told Laura Wasser during a February 2020 episode of her “All Fair” podcast. “It’s honestly what people would die from in childbirth, so you have to get the placenta out within a certain amount of time, and you just can internally bleed. So, there’s no choice — this is so graphic and gross — but he had to literally cut the placenta off with his hands, with his fingernails, inside of you. And it left a hole in my uterus, and so that muscle doesn’t grow back. So, I could not get pregnant with Saint.”

In addition to placenta accreta, Kim also had preeclampsia or toxemia during her first pregnancy, “which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” she revealed in December 2019. “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me.”

Following the birth of their eldest child, daughter North West, Kim and Kanye opted to use an embryo to carry baby No. 2. When Kim suffered the same conditions during her second pregnancy, the former couple decided on surrogacy for babies No. 3 and No. 4.

What Did Khloe Kardashian Say About Surrogacy?

Following the birth of her son, Tatum Thompson – whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson – Khloé opened up about the difference between the births of her two children.

“A surrogate process — Kim knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf—k. It is really the weirdest thing,” the Good American founder shared with Scott Disick during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May 2023.

She continued, “People do say it takes a minute to feel connected, but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy and that I didn’t digest what was happening. So, I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time that it really registered,” Khloé confessed during a confessional.

Following the birth of her son, the Revenge Body alum revealed that she “definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience.”

“You’re just like, ‘OK, we’re having a baby, and this is my son and I’m taking him home with me,” she added. “I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and I go in another room, and we are sort of separated.”

She went on to say that the whole experience felt very “transactional.”

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. It doesn’t mean it’s bad or good. It’s still great. It’s just very different,” she said.

Which Kardashian Kids Were Born Via Surrogate?

In addition to Khloé and Tristan’s son, who was born in July 2022, Kim’s two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, were both born via surrogate.