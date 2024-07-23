As filming of And Just Like That season 3 is well underway, fans want to know why Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha isn’t featured on the Sex and the City revival, despite a brief cameo.

Why Isn’t Kim Cattrall’s Samantha in ‘And Just Like That’?

Kim had made it clear in interviews that she was done with playing Samantha, refusing to sign on for third Sex and the City movie in 2017. Still, she was surprised to learn in 2020 that her costars – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – signed on for a revival at Max without any notice to Kim.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” Kim told Variety in May 2022.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” the Mannequin star continued. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Sarah Jessica Parker Confirmed Kim Wasn’t Asked to Play Samantha in ‘And Just Like That’

“She made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Sarah revealed on The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast in June 2022.

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that,'” the actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, added.

Kim Didn’t Want to Revive Playing Samantha in ‘And Just Like That’

Even though fans mourned the loss of sexy Samantha in AJLT, as she provided much of the humor and sass in SATC, Kim felt she’d done enough with the character she played for six seasons on the HBO series and in two movies.

“I haven’t deserted anybody. Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago? And the job didn’t get easier, it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters?” she told Variety.

“Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?” she added.

Has Kim Cattrall Watched ‘And Just Like That?

“I certainly heard about it. And I’ve come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed,” the England-born actress revealed to the outlet. When asked directly by Variety if she watched AJLT, Kim gave a blunt “no” reply.

How Was Samatha Written Out of ‘And Just Like That’?

When AJLT premiered on December 9, 2021, Sarah’s Carrie explained to Cynthia’s Miranda Hobbs that she had a falling out with Samantha after she had to let her go as her publicist, and that the P.R. guru moved her business from New York to London.

While Samantha was never seen in AJLT season 1, she was talked about and shared occasional texts with Carrie.

When Did Kim Cattrall Appear on ‘And Just Like That’?

Kim made a cameo in the season 2’s “The Last Supper” episode, which was shot apart from the rest of the cast. Samantha was seen in the back of a car talking on the phone to Carrie. She called to tell her that she had planned to fly to New York to attend the final dinner at the author’s bachelorette pad, but her flight was cancelled due to fog.

Is Kim Cattrall Returning for Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That’?

The actress put the kibosh on another appearance, responding on X on July 21, 2024, to an article claiming she could be returning after the success of her cameo. “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not,” Kim replied.