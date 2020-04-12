Tell ’em, girl! YouTube beauty guru Jaclyn Hill took to her Instagram to lament about quarantine — and clap back at body shamers all in one fell swoop. Needless to say, the serve was pretty legendary … and hopefully proved to trolls that their comments don’t hold any weight with the makeup artist.

“I miss the days when I chose to leave events early and isolate myself,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo of herself in full glam eating a burger on her bed. She even added red heart and burger emojis to hammer home her point. “Also, for all the people making comments about my weight [and] me eating a burger … go find yourself a life.”

Unsurprisingly, fans and followers flocked to the comments section in support of the vlogger and her comments. “How do you look hot while eating??” one follower questioned, adding a heart-eyed emoji, while another gushed, “Literally my spirit animal.” A separate fan wrote, “Queen!”

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the brunette beauty has clapped back at trolls about her weight. In fact, she had to lay down the law with fans in October 2019, when photos from the Morphe Instagram sparked pregnancy rumors.

“So, due to that Instagram Story, people think that I am pregnant,” Jaclyn said during an Instagram Story session where she addressed the rumor. “Although, I just made a video and posted it for you guys a couple days ago telling you that I am not pregnant. And everyone knows I have gained weight. I made that very clear in my video — how, yes, I have put on weight, how I am accepting myself and you need to accept it as well. I am not pregnant.”

She even showed the world her bare tummy to prove it. “Do you see this? That is not a pregnant belly. Yes, I’ve gained weight. I’m not pregnant!” she shouted at the end of her video.

Plus, she reiterated her stance on her Twitter shortly after. “Even after my video … it doesn’t stop,” she wrote. “Please understand that I’m NOT complaining … but simply bringing awareness to this. It’s so incredibly rude [and] hurtful to log on every day and see comments like this. When I’m pregnant, I’ll let you know. Until then …”

Well said, babe.