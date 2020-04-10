Now is the time, after all. Pregnant Sophie Turner took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that husband Joe Jonas allowed her the honor of doing his makeup while in quarantine on April 9. Unsurprisingly, the blonde beauty is pretty great at glam!

“He finally let me do his makeup,” the 24-year-old starlet wrote over a photo of her husband, 30, wearing a gaming headset with shimmering purple eyeshadow on his eyelids. In a second snap, the Game of Thrones alum caught her hubby from over the shoulder in portrait mode. “That highlight,” she wrote on the pic. LOL!

Instagram

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the expecting actress gushed over her longtime beau on social media. In fact, she recently let the world know how she felt about him during an Instagram Q&A on March 18. “What is your favorite piece of visual art?” a fan asked, to which Sophie responded. “@joejonas.”

But it wasn’t always pure love. “My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. We liked Busted,” the English model told Elle U.K. for their April issue. But when the JoBros released their infamous cover of “Year 3000,” Soph’s favorite band took a hit.

Instagram

“It was amazing. We were huge fans,” she said of the original version. “Then, the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive, and Busted broke up. It was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault.”

Fast forward several years and it’s clear Sophie’s forgiven Joe. Plus, he’s doing a great job of doting on her during her pregnancy. “He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in February. “Romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands.”

“As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease,” the source added. “He’s very caring like that.”

Clearly, these two lovebirds are keeping a very happy home lately. “Joe and Sophie are overjoyed about the pregnancy,” the insider gushed. “And can’t wait to become parents.”