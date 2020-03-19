How sweet! Sophie Turner did an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, March 18, and revealed some interesting details about her husband, Joe Jonas.

“What is your favorite piece of visual art?” the 24-year-old was asked. “@joejonas,” she replied. Hey, we totally get it. In addition, she revealed what her favorite Jonas Brothers songs are. “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate,” the Game of Thrones alum listed. Of course, “Hesitate” is actually a love letter to her.

The song is about helping your significant other through a difficult experience, and that’s exactly what Joe has done for Sophie. “He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself,’” the mom-to-be told The Sunday Times in May 2019. “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

The married couple have a lot to look forward to these days, including welcoming their bundle of joy in a few months. Evidently, Joe is spoiling his lady any way he can. “He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, more so now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in February.

Thanks to Joe’s support, Sophie feels like she can get through anything. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease,” the insider added. “He’s very caring like that.”

Though there’s still time left in her pregnancy, the actress and the musician are being proactive and preparing for their little one’s arrival. “Joe and Sophie have recently splashed out on a beautiful mansion in Encino, California, which they’re making baby-friendly in time for the arrival of their bundle of joy and are already designing the nursery,” the source revealed.

“Joe and Sophie are overjoyed about the pregnancy and can’t wait to become parents,” the insider added. Neither can we!