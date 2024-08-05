Zac Efron assured fans that he’s doing just fine after a recent hospitalization in Ibiza. On Sunday, August 4, the actor posted a shirtless photo of himself working out on Instagram.

“Happy and healthy,” Zac, 36, wrote. “Thanks for the well wishes.” The picture featured Zac lifting weights while balancing on a medicine ball.

The post comes two days after the Iron Claw star was briefly hospitalized after a “minor swimming incident” at the villa he was staying in. He was released one day later and a rep confirmed, “He is fine.”

Prior to the incident, Zac joined DJ Martin Garrix on stage during a performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club. Fans captured footage of the former Disney star taking a place in front of the crowd and dancing alongside the DJ.

Zac has been enjoying some time off after doing weeks of press for his movie A Family Affair, which came out on June 28. He stars alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King in the Netflix film. Earlier this year, he also appeared in the movie Ricky Stanicky, and received major critical acclaim for his performance in The Iron Claw in 2023.

In the Oscar-nominated film, Zac played pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich and underwent a major body transformation to portray the retired athlete.

“Nothing could prepare me for the wrestling,” Zac told Deadline in January. “The physical preparation and the training, that’s something that I’ve always found very interesting. I’ve always admired people’s transformations, in particular for movie roles. I just find that dedication fascinating and special when I see it. So in training for this, I got to train essentially for my championship, my belt match. It all came down to, how precise is my training? How dedicated am I to this? How hard can I push?”

He admitted that he did most of his training “alone,” which became an “isolating” process. “But about a week or two before filming, when we got to wrestling, as soon as we got into that ring, I made real brothers,” he added. “There was this sense of encouragement and camaraderie that I hadn’t felt in half a year, and I think it just generated a very sincere love and respect for these guys that weaves its way into the movie in the best way possible.” Zac’s costars in the movie were Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Meanwhile, he also has a close relationship with A Family Affair costar Nicole, 57, whom he also starred with in The Paperboy in 2012. Zac plays a Hollywood star who falls in love with his assistant’s mother in the movie.

“”I’m still so enamored with Nicole,” Zac admitted in June. “There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realize who I’m working with a lot. I think that was more pronounced during The Paperboy because I was a lot younger. I was very nervous back then.” He also said that he and Nicole “take care of each other” on set, which made filming their intimate scenes much easier.