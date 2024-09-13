Zendaya and Tom Holland are madly in love and informally engaged, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that their wedding is already being mapped out with the number one aim of keeping it classy and stylish no matter what.

“Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years,” the source, who has known the couple for years, shares. “They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while.”

Now that Tom, 28, and Zendaya, 28, have “some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up,” the insider says “he’s never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding.”

However, fans shouldn’t “expect them to elope” because “both of their families have been big cheerleaders for this relationship and neither of them want this to change.”

“The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the US, England or some kind of neutral territory,” the source continues. “And as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward.”

The insider adds, “Tom’s immature partying days are long behind him and he has spent years proving to Zendaya that he can be a really great partner and potentially an excellent father too, and their wedding will launch them into the next phase of their lives in high style.”

While the official engagement has not been confirmed, Zendaya and Tom’s inner circle feels confident that their wedding is in the near future. “Nobody in their friend group thinks they won’t be a married couple by this time next year,” the source concludes.

Tom and Zendaya became close friends in 2016, and they seemingly confirmed romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in his car in July 2021. Despite eventually confirming their romance, the pair have chosen to keep most personal details about their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, they have made rare comments about each other in interviews and on social media. In June 2023, Tom told The Hollywood Reporter that their “relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible.” He continued, “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Back in February, an additional insider exclusively told Life & Style that Tom and Zendaya were moving in together and were “really excited for this next chapter” in their relationship.

“They both work so hard that coming home to each other without having to worry about if they have everything they need will be just such a game changer,” the source shared, adding that they are “just happy to be together.”

More recently, a third insider exclusively told Life & Style in April that their relationship is really “solid” and “Tom would like to make things official.”