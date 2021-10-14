Yikes! Actors Who Have Bashed Their A-List Costars: Celebrities Who Didn’t Get Along

Yikes! Some actors have not been shy when it comes to bashing their A-list costars. From celebrity feuds on set to stars who couldn’t even be in the same room together, some stories that have come out of Hollywood are extremely awkward.

Actress Emma Kenney revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she thought the Shameless set became a more “positive place” after Emmy Rossum left the Showtime series during season 9. At the time, the Parenthood actress, who played Fiona Gallagher, said she left the successful show to pursue other projects.

While Emma, who portrayed Fiona’s little sister, Debbie, acknowledged her costar’s absence was “weird at first,” she recalled things seemed a bit better behind-the-scenes.

“I remember pre her leaving, I’d go to set some days and I’d be very anxious having a scene with her because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everybody,” Emma said.

Not everyone had the same take on the Phantom of the Opera star’s exit. “Emmy was so wonderful on the show,” Shameless show runner John Wells told Digital Spy. “We were really happy to have her here and really sad when she reasonably decided to leave and pursue some other things.”

While the Shameless actress’ seemed to work fine together, some costars aren’t able to put their differences aside. Eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans may have noticed Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn, and Lena Headey, a.k.a. Cersei, never shared the screen in the HBO series.

The actors, who reportedly dated back in 2002, had to be kept separate on set, a source told The Telegraph in 2014.

“Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms anymore, and they are never in the same room at the same time,” the source claimed at the time. “It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now, the word is they should be kept apart at all costs.”

Even famous onscreen duos had their struggles, like Fox Mulder and Dana Scully (David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson) on The X-Files.

“Familiarity breeds contempt,” David once said about their dynamic. “We used to argue about nothing. We couldn’t stand the sight of each other.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity feuds!