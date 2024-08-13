Adele is coming apart at the seams from nagging doubts over whether newly minted fiancé Rich Paul is truly marriage material — and pals fear the music-maker is setting herself up for a nervous breakdown, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

Insiders close to the 36-year-old British artist say her weepy performance while singing “Someone Like You” in Munich, Germany, is the tip of the emotional iceberg.

“It’s worse behind the scenes,” says an insider. “Adele’s crazy in love but she’s not sure Rich is the right guy. She doesn’t trust her instincts and it’s tearing her apart, leaving her exhausted and terrified she’ll wind up alone.”

Adds the source, “Sometimes she’s not even sure Rich loves her!”

As previously reported, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer has been pressuring sports agent Rich, 42, to set a date — but sources say she’s been burned before and can’t get through a day without crying.

“She’s become extremely needy and clingy,” says a source. “Her friends don’t like or trust Rich all that much and fear he could be using her to open doors in Hollywood. Anyone can see the mental hopscotch is driving her to a nervous collapse!”

Complicating matters, insiders insist, is Adele’s history with gloom — calling off two previous engagements.

“She’s just a bundle of raw nerves,” says an insider. “She’s lost her sense of self, and her self-esteem is dangerously low. She shouldn’t get married just because she’s afraid he’ll leave her!”