Wow! Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to show off her bikini body after an impressive 20-pound weight loss on May 1. “During this time more than ever … staying healthy is at the top of my mind!” the brunette beauty began her lengthy caption. “This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20 [pounds].”

Plus, the 36-year-old shared some seriously stellar advice about getting into a positive, healthy mindset and fostering good habits amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back … because I was dieting [and] not changing my lifestyle! But not this time,” she wrote. “It’s been a year since I ‘had enough.'”

“Have you ever gotten there?” she continued, posing the question to her supporters. “Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like [and] you’re finally ready to take action [and] REALLY make changes!”

From there, the former Cheetah Girl revealed exactly what worked for her. “Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant-based, changing my whole relationship with food [and] working out!” she gushed. “I’ve been consistent with my self-discipline (although it’s been so hard at times). I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self-love is self-discipline!”

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Adrienne also explained that a popular method really got her into the swing of her new lifestyle. “They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit,” the singer added. “I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies! (Preaching to myself to keep going! LOL) It’s a new month! Let’s do this!”

It seems as though this steamy video — and her incredible progress — will keep any pesky pregnancy rumors at bay. In fact, the New York native recently responded to a fan on Instagram who asked if she was expecting … and if that was keeping her social media feed quiet.

After confirming she wasn’t pregnant, she explained, “I just think times like this aren’t for me to be in social media. Everyone deals differently. I actually wanted to disconnect [and] be present. Pray, worship, reset, enjoy the quiet in my new home with my husband.”

Lookin’ great, girl!