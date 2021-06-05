Is that bae?! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, seemingly shared an intimate photo of herself and her mystery boyfriend amid dinner at Nobu on Friday, June 4.

In the snapshot posted to her Instagram Stories, the 15-year-old sat next to her supposed beau on a bench in front of a wall with the classic Nobu logo on it. Their heads were down and faces were out of view — but the teen’s mystery man wrapped his arms around her for the picture. She also included a diamond ring and padlock emojis on the post.

The Blink-182 star’s youngest daughter is very open on social media, and she isn’t afraid to clap back at haters in the process. On Thursday, June 3, she told supporters and trolls alike during an Instagram Live session that she was considering leaving the platform altogether because of the negative attention she receives.

“Y’all drive people to such high extents and then you’re like, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she told viewers during the since-deleted broadcast. “It’s weird, honestly. I’m at the point where I’m about to deactivate my Instagram account, that’s how fed up I am with people.”

Aside from combating the negativity, the blonde beauty and her older brother, Landon Barker, have been immersing themselves in family life with their dad, 45, and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The pair are “all for” the musician marrying the Poosh founder, 42, “if that’s what they want,” an insider previously told Life & Style, noting the teenagers “aren’t bothered by” the PDA he and the reality star engage in, the source added. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it.”

In fact, the rocker’s kiddos think “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” the insider gushed. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.” To that end, the 17-year-old and his younger sibling are “content with the way everything is right now,” the source says. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”

The drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made their relationship Instagram official in February and are clearly head over heels for one another. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” a second insider previously explained. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The dynamic duo has been packing on the PDA throughout Los Angeles — and the former Aquabats member has even gotten tattooed for the reality star three times since they sparked dating rumors in January. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the source added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”