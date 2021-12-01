A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!

“If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/TikTok

Unfortunately, Alabama didn’t go into detail about her line’s release. However, it’s safe to say she’s surrounded by plenty of businesswomen who can help her! After all, Travis, 46, is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, is the founder of Poosh.com, while her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian both own major beauty brands. Kylie, 24, launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and Kim, 41, launched KKW Beauty in 2017.

Just like the Kardashian-Jenner family, Alabama has a massive following on social media. The California native has more than 850,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 2 million followers on TikTok.

With her fame on the rise, Alabama is learning to deal more and more with haters, particularly those who comment on her age, makeup and outfits. “At this point, I have grown men and mothers hating on me, messaging me awful things,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in May.

“I do not care whether you think I look too grown for my age. Keep your opinion to yourselves. It’s miserable that you guys can sit there and DM [direct message] me instead of watching your own children,” Alabama added. “You guys do not know my inside life. Keep your opinions to yourself.”

The following day, Shanna Moakler‘s daughter shared an example of a DM she received. “So glad my daughter didn’t have to dress or act like you at that age,” the message began. “But she didn’t [because] she’s beautiful, f–king ugly girls act and dress like you. You’re disgusting.”

Later, in August, Alabama was forced to address plastic surgery rumors. “Do you have fillers? Or you just put lip liner?” one user inquired during an Instagram Q&A at the time. “Definitely no plastic surgery here,” she assured.