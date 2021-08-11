All natural. Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, opened up about going under the knife. “Do you have fillers? Or you just put lip liner?” one fan inquired during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, August 10. “Definitely no plastic surgery here,” she responded.

Considering Alabama is just 15 years old, she doesn’t meet the qualifications for getting lip fillers. According to several publications, “ideal candidates are finished with puberty and done growing.” Moreover, anyone under the age of 18 needs parental consent to undergo any cosmetic or plastic surgery procedure.

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

Given Alabama’s large following on social media, especially TikTok, the rising influencer deals with a lot of backlash over her appearance. “At this point, I have grown men and mothers hating on me, messaging me awful things,” the California native wrote via Instagram Stories in May.

“I do not care whether you think I look too grown for my age. Keep your opinion to yourselves,” Alabama continued. “It’s miserable that you guys can sit there and DM [direct message] me instead of watching your own children.”

Shanna Moakler‘s daughter followed up by sharing a message from one of her haters. “So glad my daughter didn’t have to dress or act like you at that age. But she didn’t because she’s beautiful. Fugly (f–king ugly) girls act and dress like you. You’re disgusting,” they wrote. “I don’t make it up,” Alabama captioned the screengrab.

In addition to opening up about her experiences with trolls, Alabama doesn’t hold back when it comes to her rocky relationship with mom Shanna. Travis, 42, and the former Miss USA, 46, were married from 2004 to 2008. The exes share Alabama and son Landon Barker.

In a separate May Instagram Story, Alabama claimed that Shanna has “never completely” been in her life. “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?” the Wedding Singer alum previously told Life & Style in response to Alabama’s shade.

“It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them,” Shanna added, seemingly referring to Travis and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Since the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh.com founder, 41, took their relationship public in February, Kourtney spends a lot of time with Travis’ teenagers, including trips to Disneyland, Utah and more.