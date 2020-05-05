Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

Aww! Amy Schumer shared some sweet words in honor of her son Gene‘s first birthday on Tuesday, May 5. “I’m really glad it was you. HBD,” the 38-year-old comedian captioned the adorable Instagram photo with her little bundle of joy.

Amy, who shares her son with husband Chris Fischer, is loving everything about motherhood. “I didn’t know I could love someone that much no offense to my husband,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019 about having their first child. “But yeah, I think we’re both shocked by the level of love that’s possible.”

In February, the I Feel Pretty Star revealed she underwent IVF in hopes of giving Gene a younger sibling someday. “Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” Amy captioned an Instagram selfie at the time. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low-level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop off, right?”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the mom of one has temporarily put her IVF process on hold. However, once things go back to normal, she hopes to continue with the procedure.

While she doesn’t know exactly when that will happen, she is keen on having more children. “I hope so,” she recently told Howard Stern when asked if she wants to expand her brood. “You know, we got these embryos, so I don’t know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I’m just kinda, like, walking back like, ‘OK, maybe we’ll revisit that in a minute.'”

Amy also spoke candidly about what pregnancy with Gene was like for her, noting that she struggled because of her hyperemesis gravidarum condition, which causes nausea and vomiting . “I was hospitalized, like, 10 times and it’s scary because you can’t nourish the baby and yourself,” she added. “It’s also like if you’ve ever had food poisoning, it’s truly that for nine and a half months.”

Now, things couldn’t be better for Amy and Gene. In fact, the actress can’t help but make light of every situation, including why she changed her son’s middle name. “It’s now Gene David Fischer,” she said during an April episode of her “3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast. “It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.’”