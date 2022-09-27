Honesty hour! Amy Schumer opened up about her “good sex life” with husband Chris Fischer while admitting it can be “weird” getting intimate amid their busy schedules as parents to their son, Gene.

After acknowledging things were “good” in the bedroom during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, September 26, the comedian added, “We’ve found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow.”

“Like, ‘We ate today. Maybe we won’t eat tomorrow, that’ll be a good day for us,’” the Trainwreck actress, 41, joked to the late night host.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amy, who married husband Chris, 42, in February 2018, noted that their close relationship is a bit of a turn-off at times. “Let’s just be real, it’s weird to have sex with your spouse. Because, like, it’s your family,” she continued, explaining that she spends “holidays” with her “emergency contact.”

Despite poking fun at their sex life, Amy, who gave birth to Gene in 2019, is clearly crazy over the chef. She called him the “best partner ever” while opening up about his autism spectrum disorder, calling it nothing but “positive” for their marriage, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April.

“It’s really given us so many helpful tools,” the Life & Beth star said at the time. “I think it’s a good thing for people to check it out and get tested so you don’t spend your whole life feeling like you’re bad or wrong … my favorite people are on the spectrum.”

Since Chris was tested, Amy has been a major advocate for her spouse. “The tools that we’ve been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable,” she said during a 2019 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “So I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma.”

The I Feel Pretty star’s marriage isn’t the only thing she’s completely candid about. The Expecting Amy stand-up said she felt “really good” about her decision to undergo liposuction more than two years after welcoming Gene.

“Cut to turning 40, after having a C-section and being like, ‘Hi! I can’t feel my FUPA anymore!’” Amy explained in March to Chelsea Handler on her “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “Like, and it just is out there and endometriosis. And my endometriosis surgery, I was like, I healed well. So, I was like, ‘Can I get lipo?’”

The New York native said that she wanted to “be real” about her changing appearance. “I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, ‘She looks thinner,’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” Amy said, adding that it’s “too hard” to conceal the truth.