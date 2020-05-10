Courtesy of Amy Schumer

Stayin’ in for the big day! Amy Schumer texted fans a sweet family photo with husband Chris Fischer and son Gene to celebrate his first birthday. “Lots of love being sent your way,” read the message accompanying the picture. “Here is us celebrating Gene’s first B-Day!” The happy family seemed to enjoy their birthday celebration at home.

The 38-year-old also shared a sweet post on Instagram to commemorate her baby’s big milestone. “I’m really glad it was you. HBD,” she captioned a photo of the adorable pair sleeping next to one another on May 5.

The proud parents welcomed their first child in May 2019. “I didn’t know I could love someone that much, no offense to my husband,” Amy gushed about their son to Entertainment Weekly in November 2019. “But yeah, I think we’re both shocked by the level of love that’s possible.”

The cute couple has also been exploring in vitro fertilization in the hopes of giving their child a sibling in the future. “Hey! So IVF went like this for us,” the comedian told fans on Instagram in February. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa, right? For all of those we got [one] normal embryo from that and [two] low-level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got [one]! But what a drop off, right?”

Amy recently revealed to Howard Stern she and the chef, 40, put their family planning on hold due to coronavirus. “I hope so,” she said of wanting to expand their family unit. “You know, we got these embryos, so I don’t know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I’m just kinda, like, walking back like, ‘OK, maybe we’ll revisit that in a minute.’”

Amy and Chris got married in February 2018, after only three months of dating. A source told Us Weekly the nuptials were “thrown together last minute,” creating a “chill” environment. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday,” the insider said. “It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”