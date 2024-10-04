Taylor Swift would probably beg to differ with Angelina Pivarnick’s take on the public’s perception of her dating history. On the Thursday, October 3, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina complained that she’s often judged for how many men she’s been with and claimed Taylor doesn’t receive the same treatment.

“No one says one thing to her when she switches boyfriends like she switches her underwear,” Angelina, 38, said to Deena Cortese during a trip to Las Vegas. When Deena, 37, pointed out, “She’s Taylor Swift …,” Angelina replied, “I know, she’s allowed and I’m not.”

The conversation came amid troubles in Angelina’s relationship with fiancé Vinny Tortorella. When she accepted Vinny’s proposal in 2022, it was her fifth engagement. However, so far, she’s only made it down the aisle once when she wed Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

The Jersey Shore crew was in Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend, and while the cast thought they were heading to the “big game,” they were really only in town to watch Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio play in a celebrity flag football game. However, Taylor, 34, was also in Sin City since her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was playing in the Super Bowl.

The pop star had played six shows in Japan, with the final one ending on the evening of February 10 local time. She then hopped on her private plane and jetted to Vegas, landing in time for the Super Bowl on February 11. When the Kansas City Chiefs won, she greeted Travis, 34, on the field to help him celebrate. “How do you not have jet lag right now?” he asked her, to which she replied, “Jet lag is a choice.”

Regardless of the critics of Taylor’s love life, she and Travis are going strong and have been for more than a year. Before she was in a relationship with the professional athlete, she dated actor Joe Alwyn for more than six years. The two split in the spring of 2023 and she went on to briefly date Matty Healy before connecting with Travis that summer.

Despite Angelina’s claim that “no one says anything” about Taylor’s romantic history, that certainly has not been the A-lister’s experience. In fact, in 2021, she called out the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia for a joke about her love life in one of the episodes.

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” one of the show’s characters said. Taylor took to Twitter (now X) to reply, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s–t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

The streaming service is also home to Taylor’s documentary, Miss Americana, which documented her struggle with negative media attention over the years.

“I think one theme that ended up emerging in the film is what happens when you are not just a people pleaser, but someone who’s always been respectful of authority figures, doing what you were supposed to do, being polite at all costs,” she said while promoting the movie. “I still think it’s important to be polite, but not at all costs. Not when you’re being pushed beyond your limits, and not when people are walking all over you. I needed to get to a point where I was ready, able and willing to call out bulls–t rather than just smiling my way through it.”