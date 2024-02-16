Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella got engaged on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in April 2023. However, just 10 months later, she admitted that their relationship was struggling amid various issues. Are they still engaged?

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Still Engaged?

On February 15, 2024, Angelina confirmed that she and Vinny were still together. She posted photos on her Instagram Story of the flowers and card that he got her for Valentine’s Day.

“Beautiful flowers from my wonderful, loving, helpful, thoughtful, selfless, supportive fiancé,” the reality star gushed. “Happy third Valentine’s Day, babe.” She also showed off the sweet message that Vinny wrote to her in his card, which read, “Happy 3rd Valentine’s Day my love. I hope you know that you will forever be my valentine, best friend and love of my life. Let’s spend the rest of our life together with tons of love together as one. I can’t wait til you get home so I can cuddle and kiss you all over.”

With her video of the card, Angelina also included the hashtags, “We are fine” and “Don’t believe the hype.”

Why Did Fans Think Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Split?

On the same day as Angelina’s Valentine’s Day post, an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired and told quite a different story about her relationship. The episode was seemingly filmed at the end of summer 2023 and featured Angelina opening up about the troubles she and the police officer were having.

vinnyhandsome/Instagram

The former EMT told her costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that Vinny hadn’t been home for “weeks” and admitted that she felt like he was lying to her about having to work mandatory overtime. “I think he doesn’t really want to be around me anymore,” she shared.

She also detailed a fight the two had gotten in after Vinny saw her talking to her former “side piece” Joe on a night out. “[Joe] still really wants to be with me,” Angelina claimed. “Vinny didn’t like that.”

Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, asked Angelina if she and Vin were broken up and the MTV personality seemed unsure. “He said he wants to work it out but he’s never home,” she explained. “And there’s money issues.” She went on to explain her confusion about Vinny’s finances. “He claims he has no money but then he gets a Porsche truck,” she complained.

Angelina also exclusively told Life & Style in December 2023 that she and Vinny were “fighting a lot.” She slammed him for not supporting her when her dog was sick. “I’m not a mother of human children,” she pointed out. “But I want human babies. But I’m not going to have one with somebody that always fights with me over bulls–t.”

Why Did Angelina Pivarnick Call the Police on Vinny Tortorella?

In August 2023, Angelina and Vinny faced other signs of relationship trouble when she called the police on him after an alleged domestic violence incident. However, she opted not to press charges.

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home,” the All Star Shore alum’s attorney said. “After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges. The matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

In a separate statement, Vinny’s lawyer added, “My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard.”

When Did Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Start Dating?

Angelina and Vinny met at the beginning of 2022 after he slid into her Instagram DMs. Angelina was newly single at the time, having just separated from her then-husband, Chris Larangeira (their divorce was finalized in July 2022).

Fans of Jersey Shore first heard Angelina reference her new man on the show in September 2022. At the time, she was downplaying the relationship to her castmates. Vinny met Ang’s Jersey Shore roommates for the first time during a trip to New Orleans in November 2022. It was on that trip that he proposed to Angelina while the group was out to dinner. The proposal aired on Jersey Shore in April 2023.