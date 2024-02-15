Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick got engaged to Vinny Tortorella in November 2022. However, amid recent troubles in their relationship, fans fear that the two may have split. Who is the reality star’s fiancé?

Who Is Angelina Pivarnick’s Fiance Vinny Tortorella?

Vinny is a model from Staten Island, which is also where Angelina grew up. There is little information about Vinny online and he does not appear to have any public social media profiles. The Jersey Shore star attended Wagner College in New York and earned his master’s degree in accounting, according to The Sun.

When Vinny first appeared on Jersey Shore during season 6 in 2023, there was a discrepancy about his age. Angelina told her castmates that her then-boyfriend was 19. In an interview, she clarified that he was in his 30s.

“People think he’s a 19-year-old that lives in my garage, and I’m like, ‘What?!’” Angelina shared. “Where did that come from? Did you see that episode where I said he was 19? He’s not 19. He’s in his 30s.” However, she did not reveal his exact age.

How Did Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Meet Her Fiance Vinny Tortorella?

Angelina revealed on a March 2023 episode of Jersey Shore that she and Vinny met after following each other on Instagram. While the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, they appear to have first connected at the beginning of 2022.

At the time, Angelina was newly single following her split from Chris Larangeira. While Angelina first filed for divorce in July 2021, the case was eventually dismissed. Chris filed his own paperwork in January 2022 and the divorce was finalized that July.

At the beginning of her relationship with Vinny, Angelina downplayed how serious they were in front of her Jersey Shore roommates. She first introduced him to the cast during a trip to New Orleans in November 2022 after they had already been seeing each other for several months.

When Did Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Her Fiance Vinny Tortorella Get Engaged?

It was during this same New Orleans trip that Vinny proposed to Angelina. The engagement aired during an April 2023 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “This is something I need at this point in my life,” Angelina said at the time.

Before getting down on one knee, Vinny told MTV producers that he wanted to pop the question. He asked Angelina to marry him while the whole group was having dinner together at a restaurant.

Why Did Angelina Pivarnick Call the Police on Vinny Tortorella?

August 2023 brought trouble in paradise for Vinny and Angelina when she called the cops on him after an alleged domestic violence incident.

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home,” the reality star’s attorney confirmed. “After speaking with officers, Angelina decided not to file charges. This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Vinny’s attorney added, “Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard.”

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Still Engaged?

After the August 2023 incident, a rep for Vinny confirmed to Page Six that the couple was still engaged and living together. However, in a December 2023 interview with Life & Style, Angelina exclusively revealed that she was second-guessing her relationship.

“We’ve been fighting a lot,” she admitted, adding that she did not receive support from her fiancé when her dog was sick. “I’m not a mother of human children. But I want human babies. But I’m not going to have one with somebody that always fights with me over bulls–t.”

Fans also noticed that Angelina stopped posting photos with Vinny on her Instagram during the second half of 2023. Their relationship issues will play out on season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Do Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Want Kids?

Before their relationship issues surfaced, Angelina and Vinny were planning for a family together. During an October 2023 episode of Jersey Shore, which was filmed six months prior, they revealed that they were “going full force” to try and conceive.

“I’m getting older,” Angelina explained. “I don’t want to be 40 and having a baby, like, sorry. So I think we have to do this now.”

The MTV personality previously considered freezing her eggs after her divorce from Chris. However, meeting Vinny changed her plans. “I had a conversation with him about freezing my eggs and he doesn’t want that for me,” she shared. “He’s like, ‘Why would you freeze your eggs when we can just have kids?’”