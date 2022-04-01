Early April Fools! The Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. was greeted with an alarming surprise when he saw a pregnancy test on his and Lauren Burnham’s sink.

“@laurenluyendyk I just about had a heart attack,” the former Bachelor, 40, captioned an Instagram Story on Thursday, March 31, which showed the used pregnancy test resting on the sink. In the video, Arie zooms in to reveal the “Not Pregnant” result.

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

This isn’t the first time the former reality stars have played with pregnancy reveals as April Fools’ jokes. In 2018 Arie tweeted a photo of a woman cradling a baby bump with the caption, “Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91.”

An hour later, he returned to Twitter to inform his followers that it was only a prank. After receiving backlash for being insensitive to women struggling with infertility, the race car driver issued an apology.

“I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility,” he wrote at the time. “My April Fools’ prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were [affected] personally by my post.”

All jokes aside, the pregnancy test prank was even more surprising because the former ABC personality underwent a vasectomy earlier this year. He spoke about his experience in a YouTube video, saying a vasectomy felt like “being kicked in the nuts as hard as someone could kick you.”

Fans first met Arie on the 8th season of The Bachelorette before he became the Bachelor for season 22 and ultimately proposed to Becca Kufrin on the final episode. A few weeks after proposing to Becca, 31, the Netherlands native broke off his engagement to pursue his now-wife Lauren. Arie and Lauren got engaged at the “After the Final Rose” episode.

The couple, whose January 2019 wedding was officiated by former Bachelor host Chris Harrison, welcomed their first child, Alessi Ren, in May 2019. After suffering a tragic miscarriage in April 2020, they revealed that they were pregnant with twins in December of that year. Their twins, Senna James and Lux Jacob, were born via C-section on June 11, 2021.

In a Q&A video about her experience giving birth to twins, Lauren said it was much easier than her first experience giving birth to Alessi. In the video, Arie said, “First of all, when she got home from the hospital, she was like, ‘That was so easy, let’s do it again.’ I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ The week after we had twins, she already wanted to have another baby.”

Although Arie’s Instagram Story was a false alarm, it’s clear the father of three is enjoying parenthood.

“You can just stare at them and you’re so in love. You’re automatically like, this is my world,” Arie said in the video.