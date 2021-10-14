Spilling the tea! Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Kufrin praised boyfriend Thomas Jacobs and shaded ex-fiancés Garrett Yrigoyen and Arie Luyendyk Jr. for not “fighting” for their past relationships or having “passion.”

“I never felt like those two men … I never felt like they were all in, like, ready to fight,” the former Bachelorette, 31, explained on Bachelor Nation alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo’s “Talking It Out” podcast on Thursday, October 14.

Arie, 40, proposed to Becca during the finale of season 22. However, he broke things off with her shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham. He and Lauren, 29, got married in 2019 and now share three children — daughter Alessi and twins Lux and Senna.

Becca went on to become the leading lady of season 14, where she met Garrett, 32. The pair got engaged during the finale and were together for two years before their split in summer 2020.

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Although the Minnesota native said she and her exes had “promised our lives to each other at one point” and she was given two Neil Lane engagement rings, she said the respective splits felt lackluster.

“For both of those breakups, it was just kind of like, you know, there wasn’t much dialogue or passion,” the Bachelor Live On Stage host continued. “The world saw how my relationship with Arie unfolded and how that ended, which was really tough. There wasn’t much dialogue there other than him ending things on TV, and that was kind of it. Then, in my past relationship with Garrett, obviously, that break up was a lot more private.”

However, Becca was impressed by how invested her current boyfriend Thomas, 29, was after they met on the beach in Mexico during season 7 of Paradise.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“We didn’t know each other for very long, but we still had so much feeling [for] one another that when he was like, ‘Have faith in us. Fight for us. Leave here with me. Don’t have the what ifs.’ Hearing him say those things was so important because I never had that,” Becca gushed about her beau.

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host and Thomas split before overnight dates but got back together post-filming. Becca noted the two didn’t get into the “nitty-gritty” of defining their relationship on the beach, which made her all the more flattered by his passion.

“In those moments, where I saw how committed he actually was to being in this relationship and wanting to truly fight for it, it was a new experience for me,” Becca confessed. “I was like that’s really special. If he’s willing to do that, then I’m willing to do that, too. … I think that was game-changing for me because I really never had somebody fight I would say like tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”