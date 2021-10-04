A token of love! Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) received a new “engagement” ring from husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., and it’s almost twice the size of her old Neil Lane sparkler.

“We’re ENGAGED! again,” Lauren gushed via Instagram while showing off the impressive piece of jewelry. To commemorate the moment, photographer Matias Ezcurra took gorgeous photos of the Bachelor Nation couple in Maui, Hawaii, as they looked more in love than ever.

“Lauren’s beautiful ring appears to feature a 6 to 8-carat oval diamond set on a delicate diamond accented white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Monday, SVP of Merchandising and Retail for Brilliant Earth, told Life & Style. The expert estimates the cost of the ring is “between approximately $150,000 to $300,000.”

The impressive token is not lost on Lauren. “[The ring is], like, crazy big,” she said via YouTube about the special day. “I don’t know what to do with it. I’m scared. it’s so pretty. You did so good, babe. You’re so sweet.”

The Virginia Beach native wore her new sparkler with a stack of diamond-encrusted bands, but comparatively, the new piece of jewelry from Arie is much simpler than her former ring.

The pair met on season 22 of The Bachelor. Although Arie got engaged to Becca Kufrin during the finale, he broke things off with her shortly after to pursue a relationship with his runner-up. The race car driver popped the question to Lauren during After the Final Rose.

At the time, Arie gave Lauren a 3.65-carat, cushion-cut diamond set on a platinum band, Neil Lane previously dished. The piece featured 170 smaller round-cut diamonds and two baguette stones on each side of the center stone.

So, why repropose at all? Arie explained that he wanted to gift his wife something truly from his heart. “The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for,” the Netherlands native said via YouTube. “We never really felt like it was something I chose for her, so I got her another ring. I’m re-proposing today. I’m a little nervous!”

The duo wed in January 2019 in Hawaii and welcomed daughter Alessi the following May. They became proud parents to twins — son Lux and daughter Senna — in June 2021.

Keep scrolling to see Lauren’s old and new engagement rings from Arie compared!