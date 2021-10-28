A big decision! Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. explained his decision to get a vasectomy after welcoming three children with wife Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham).

“I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK,” the Bachelor Nation star said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast on Thursday, October 27.

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

The realization that Arie, 40, wanted to plan the procedure dawned on him as he and Lauren, 29, were “a little bit overwhelmed” while vacationing with their kids, daughter Alessi, 2, and twins Lux and Senna, 4 months, at their second house in Hawaii.

“At that point, we were like, ‘This is it. This is it,'” the race car driver dished. “I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls.”

Funny enough, the lack of delivery services on the island was much more stressful than the parents anticipated. “We were in Hawaii, and it was really challenging because Hawaii doesn’t have Postmates,” the Netherlands-born reality star recalled. “They don’t have grocery stores that are open late. Basically, it’s like going back in time 30 years.”

He continued, “So it was hard with the twins because there was less help. Like, right now, if I don’t want to cook dinner, I just order Postmates. There, you have to go to a grocery store, which, for us, was a 20-minute drive. It was, like, very difficult.”

It’s no secret Arie and Lauren have a very full house since welcoming their twins in June. However, the couple is more dedicated to each other than ever. While their trip to Hawaii had a few stressful moments, they also had a ton of fun, and the reality TV dad even reproposed to his wife with a brand new engagement ring.

He explained that the Neil Lane ring he gave to Lauren following his season of The Bachelor was financed by ABC, and he never felt like it was “something I chose for him.” Her new sparkler is definitely a showstopper.

Matias Ezcurra

“Lauren’s beautiful ring appears to feature a 6 to 8-carat oval diamond set on a delicate diamond accented white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail for Brilliant Earth, told Life & Style. The expert estimated the cost of the ring is “between approximately $150,000 to $300,000.”