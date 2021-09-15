He’s done! Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed he wants to get a vasectomy after having three kids with his wife, fellow Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham).

“Any more kids, Arie?” Lauren, 29, asked her husband, 39, in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday, September 15. “No more babies,” the racecar driver replied before the Shades of Roses founder asked, “Vasectomy time?” Arie confirmed he was on board with the procedure with a “Yes” before Lauren added with a laugh, “You heard it here first!”

The couple share three children — 2-year-old daughter Alessi and 3-month-old twins Lux and Senna — and have had their hands full since their newborns arrived. In August, Lauren revealed that she and Arie have been sleeping in separate rooms since the twins were born.

“I’ll sleep in the twins’ room, I’ll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night just to give each other a full night’s rest,” the former Bachelor explained in the couple’s YouTube video. “And the person who has the full night’s rest handles Alessi in the morning. It’s working pretty good.”

However, “some nights” have been “complete chaos” since the Bachelor Nation babe gave birth to their son and daughter in June. “One wakes up at 10 [p.m.], the other at midnight,” the real estate broker explained, “the other at 2 [a.m.] and by the time you know it, you’ve gone through the whole night and haven’t slept.”

“If she’s having a mental breakdown, I get it together,” Arie added “That is what makes us great at coparenting. We can sense when the other needs a little bit more heavy lifting on the parenting end.” Lauren noted that the couple, who wed in January 2019, do a “good job balancing out” each other. “We can’t both break down at the same time. One of us has to man up,” she said, “[and] stop complaining.”

At the same time, the couple’s toddler is getting used to the changes herself. “Alessi’s world changed in a big way this month [with] the twins’ arrival [and not going to lie], things haven’t been all cupcakes [and] rainbows, but I’m so proud of her learning to adapt to her new role as big sister,” Lauren gushed via Instagram in early July.