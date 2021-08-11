Parenting life. Bachelor Nation couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren (née Burnham) have made a lot of adjustments since welcoming their newborn twins in June, including sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“I’ll sleep in the twins’ room, I’ll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night just to give each other a full night’s rest,” Arie, 39, explained in the couple’s latest YouTube video on Monday, August 9. “And the person who has the full night’s rest handles [2-year-old daughter], Alessi, in the morning. It’s working pretty good.”

Jennifer Perkins/Griffith Imaging

The former Bachelor admitted “some nights” have been “complete chaos” since Lauren, 29, gave birth to their twins, son Lux and daughter Senna. Dividing and conquering their routine is a way for the parents to survive the hectic schedules of their little ones.

“One wakes up at 10 [p.m.], the other at midnight, the other at 2 [a.m.] and by the time you know it, you’ve gone through the whole night and haven’t slept,” the racecar driver added.

The newly minted family of five has been adjusting to their new routine, and the reality TV couple divulged that their toddler is still getting used to being a big sister.

“Alessi’s world changed in a big way this month [with] the twins’ arrival [and not going to lie], things haven’t been all cupcakes [and] rainbows, but I’m so proud of her learning to adapt to her new role as big sister,” Lauren wrote about her mini-me via Instagram in early July. “What are some things you did to make your toddler’s transition easier after bringing home a new baby?”

Despite the ups and downs, Arie assured “the good outweighs the bad” in their latest YouTube video. Luckily, the parents make an amazing team.

“If she’s having a mental breakdown, I get it together,” the Arizona realtor explained. “That is what makes us great at coparenting. We can sense when the other needs a little bit more heavy lifting on the parenting end.”

The Virginia Beach native agreed they do a “good job balancing out” each other. “We can’t both break down at the same time. One of us has to man up … [and] stop complaining,” she quipped.