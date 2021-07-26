Mama’s home! Bachelor Nation star Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave an update on wife Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) after she was hospitalized with mastitis following the birth of their newborn twins.

“My bb @laurenluyendyk is home and feeling much better thank you for all the well wishes! The fam is back together!” the former Bachelor, 39, gushed via Instagram to caption a photo of Lauren, 29, smiling with their two precious babies, son Lux and daughter Senna. The couple also shares daughter Alessi, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

Mastitis, which commonly occurs within the first three months of breast-feeding, is a painful infection of the breast tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic. Lauren’s hospitalization happened just six weeks after she gave birth to their twins on June 11.

“Not good,” Arie wrote via Instagram with a photo of the Virginia Beach native laying in a hospital bed. “Mastitis is getting worse, even on antibiotics. Hate this for her.”

The reality starlet, 29, stayed “overnight” for “IV antibiotics” and more testing. “She’s been through a lot this week,” the realtor acknowledged.

Arie and Lauren, who wed in January 2019, have been navigating the ups and downs of parenthood after quickly becoming a family of five. Their daughter, Senna, had to stay in the hospital for over a week after she was born due to health concerns but was able to come home on June 19.

“Best early Father’s Day gift, our baby girl is home! Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her,” Arie gushed at the time.

Needless to say, the proud parents are head over heels in love with their kiddos.

“Our hearts grew another two sizes the day you came into this world … We couldn’t be happier,” Arie and Lauren wrote on the twins’ Instagram page. “You both already have such unique personalities. Senna, you’re sweet, calm and have the biggest, round eyes (when you decide to open them). Lux, you are a firecracker and need to be fed THE moment you wake up. We have to be ninjas when it comes to diaper changing, because you fly your legs all over the place.”

Luckily, Alessi has been “so excited” to help with her baby siblings. “She loves you both very much! We are so excited to watch you all grow up together,” the post continued.