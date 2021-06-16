Ups and downs. Bachelor Nation star Evan Bass has been supporting estranged wife Carly Waddell amid her health scare, which leads fans to wonder: Are they still together or getting divorced? Keep reading for everything we know about the Bachelor in Paradise couple.

Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, met during season 4 of Paradise. After a rocky few weeks of the erectile dysfunction expert’s love not being reciprocated, they fell head over heels for each other after Evan was rushed to the hospital in Mexico. They got engaged during the season finale and wed the following year in June 2017. They welcomed daughter Isabella in 2018 and son Charlie in 2019. Evan also has three sons — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — from his previous marriage.

The reality couple hit a rough patch after three years of marriage and announced their split in December 2020. Carly claimed during a YouTube video in January that Evan was the one who asked for the divorce.

“We’ve been going to therapy for years,” she said. “We tried. We tried, y’all, for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy.”

The singer pointed to putting their marriage on the back burner while raising their kids as a big reason for their uncoupling. “We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves. And, ultimately, I think that was probably our biggest downfall was that the kids kinda came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top,” Carly continued. “If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble. The last two years have just been really hard. We’ve been trying to figure it out and trying, trying, trying.”

Carly reiterated her husband is the one who made the final call on their romance. “The last two years have just been really hard,” the mom of two continued. “I always told him that if he wanted out then it was his call because I’m just a person that would never be out. So, what are you gonna do? If somebody doesn’t want to be with you, they don’t want to be with you.”

However, there is much more to their breakup. Things took a somber turn in June when the reality starlet was rushed to hospital, and Evan appeared to say by her side throughout the ordeal.

Keep scrolling for a full timeline of everything we know about Carly and Evan’s split.