Second time’s the charm? The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon reportedly got married again in a secret wedding ceremony, ​​People reported on Monday, January 23.

The high school sweethearts tied the knot without Robyn’s RHOP costars in attendance. However, fans will get to see footage of the wedding during the season 7 finale, according to the publication.

Courtesy of Robyn Dixon/ Instagram

Fans met the reality star and former NBA player during a rocky point in their relationship when The Real Housewives of Potomac first aired in January 2016. While the pair seemed to be a normal couple who lived together with their sons, Corey and Carter, Robyn revealed they were actually divorced after they experienced a strain in their relationship.

“We got divorced because we weren’t in a good place in our relationship and there was kind of some infidelity and we weren’t really in tune and connected,” Robyn told OK! Magazine in January 2016.

The Baltimore native added, “We weren’t living together when we got divorced. He kind of moved in about two years after we got divorced.”

Robyn and the Coppin State University head basketball coach repaired their romance during the past seven seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The duo attended couples therapy and started becoming physically connected once again, leading Juan to propose to Robyn in December 2019, which was filmed during RHOP season 5.

“Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux,” the Bravo star captioned her engagement announcement via Instagram at the time.

Although they were set to say “I Do” the second time around, Robyn made it clear she wanted to protect her assets by having Juan sign a prenup with an infidelity clause. The Embellished founder revealed that Juan got “in a good place” with the prenup during a December 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live After Show.

Since it isn’t their first time tying the knot, Robyn made it clear their wedding was not going to be traditional.

“I don’t even know if I want a wedding. I don’t know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding,” Robyn admitted to her RHOP cast members during season 7. “I’m going to keep it super simple … It’ll just be the four of us. We’re not telling anyone.”

She added, “The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn’t excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it.”

Reps for Juan and Robyn did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.