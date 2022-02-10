It’s no secret that Joe Burrow is one of the biggest names in sports right now! The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had a stellar season leading his team to Super Bowl LVI. When the Ames, Iowa, native isn’t throwing touchdown passes, he’s spending time with his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. To learn more about Olivia and her relationship with Joe, keep reading!

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher met in college:

The lovebirds met at Ohio State University and officially started dating in August 2017.

After graduating in three years, Joe left Ohio State to play football at Louisiana State University. However, the couple made their relationship work long-distance! “It’s not surprising they are still together,” a source told Us Weekly of the sweethearts.

In 2020, Joe was the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. “Tonight, a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side, Joe, and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way,” Olivia gushed via Instagram at the time. “So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

Courtesy of Olivia Holzmacher/Instagram

Olivia Holzmacher works for Kroger:

According to her LinkedIn profile, Olivia is a senior process specialist and analyst for Kroger, a retail company that operates supermarkets throughout the United States. Prior to starting her career, Olivia was a facility operations team member at Lifetime Fitness.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher have a dog:

Not only does Olivia share tons of loved-up photos with Joe on social media, but she also shares pictures of their dog, Beau. “Sad you love [Joe] more than me,” Olivia once captioned a cute video of the NFL star playing with their pub.

Olivia Holzmacher’s is Joe Burrow’s No. 1 fan:

Based on her Instagram, the college graduate attends all of her boyfriend’s games!

Even during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Olivia got creative. “If a fan cheers in a crowd and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” she jokingly captioned a photo via Instagram featuring cardboard cutouts of herself and Joe’s parents, Robin and Jim, in the stands during a September 2020 game.