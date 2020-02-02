While Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn packed on the PDA at the 2019 BAFTAs, it looks like that won’t be the case this year. Joe — who is a presenter at the awards show — stepped out solo on the red carpet at the event on Sunday, February 2.

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

That doesn’t mean they aren’t going strong, though. For the Golden Globes afterparty on January 5, Taylor, 30, and Joe, 28, were photographed getting cozy. “They were acting like loved-up teenagers, but in a respectful way,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “I saw Taylor put her hand on Joe’s lap and look lovingly into his eyes and he had his arm around her at one point. It’s obvious he adores her.”

The pop star feels the same way. “You can tell Taylor doesn’t feel the need to put on an act when she’s with Joe,” the onlooker added. “She’s incredibly relaxed around him.”

Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock

While Taylor and Joe keep their romance on the DL, we’ve learned more about their relationship, thanks to her music. For starters, when exactly they became an item. According to her song “Lover,” the pair most likely began dating in 2016. The heartwarming ballad isn’t the only track that’s possibly about the Favourite star. In fact, Taylor hinted at documenting her relationship with Joe over the course of her last two albums. “The moments of my true story on that album are songs like ‘Delicate,’ ‘New Year’s Day,’ ‘Call It What You Want,’ ‘Dress,'” she divulged to Rolling Stone in September 2019. “The one-two punch, bait-and-switch of Reputation is that it was actually a love story. It was a love story in amongst chaos.”

Thankfully, her beau doesn’t mind Taylor spilling the deets of their lives together. If anything, he’s all for it. “It’s flattering,” he told The Sunday Times in December 2019 when asked how he feels about being the inspiration behind many of Taylor’s songs.

Dating a high-profile celeb means always being in the public eye, but the British actor manages. “I turn everything else down on a dial,” he told the outlet. “I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.” Good thinking!